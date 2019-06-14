Ga. kids sing ‘Old Town Road’ to cops on horses

(CNN) – Nothing says summer for kids like a hot day, a community pool and a hit song.

Those all came together in Atlanta Thursday when kids enjoying their local pool gave police an unexpected surprise.

They serenaded the Atlanta Police Mounted Patrol Unit with an impromptu rendition of the hit song “Old Town Road.”

The number one smash by Atlanta rapper Lil Nas X blends hip hop with country music in a song about, appropriately enough, riding horses. He even features country singer Billy Ray Cyrus on the most popular version of the song.

It’s so country, in fact, that it hit billboard’s country chart before the company sparked controversy by removing it, saying it wasn’t country enough.

To make things even more genre bending, the guitar riff the song is based on is sampled from industrial rockers Nine Inch Nails.

Atlanta Police Lieutenant Greg Lyon liked the kids’ rendition so much he recorded it and posted it to the police department’s Instagram page.

“Old Town Road” broke the streaming record previously held by Canadian rapper Drake.

It’s currently number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, where it’s stayed put for 10 weeks now.

