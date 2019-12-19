Ga. man arranged drug deals in prison, sentenced to 30 years

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A Douglasville, Ga. man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug trafficking in Western North Carolina.

According to a news release, Alejandro Javier Chaves, 44, was sentenced to 30 years in prison and was ordered to serve five years under court supervision after he is released from prison.

Chaves was serving a sentence in the Georgia Department of Corrections in 2017 related to nine felony convictions, including convictions for trafficking methamphetamine and threatening to kill a member of law enforcement.

While he was incarcerated in Georgia between January and February 2017, Chaves reportedly used a contraband cell phone to “orchestrate multi-ounce methamphetamine deals with a narcotics trafficker located in the Western District of North Carolina.”

According to the release, Chaves was indicted in October 2017 by a grand jury in Asheville, and was transferred to the Western District of North Carolina to face the federal charges.

Chaves pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in May 2018.

“Court records show that, while he was in federal custody at the Buncombe County Detention Center, Chaves used a phone within the detention center to orchestrate additional methamphetamine deals, accounting for another four and half kilograms of methamphetamine,” from the release. “According to court records, Chaves arranged the drug deals between the date he entered his guilty plea and the date of his sentencing hearing.”

According to the release, Chaves remains in custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons.