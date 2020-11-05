GA man arrested for allegedly pistol-whipping his mom

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A 31-year-man has been arrested for allegedly pistol-whipping his mother and pointing the gun to her head, saying he was going to kill her during a domestic assault at her home along Wares Cross Road.

Wednesday afternoon, deputies and investigators with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 112 Wares Cross Road, Dollar General, about an aggravated assault.

“Once on scene, a female victim was found bleeding with severe injuries on the upper part of her body, including her head and face,” said Sgt. Stewart Smith.

The victim told investigators was at her home located at 135 Wares Cross Road, as her son Jacob “Jake” Cruz, 31 years of age, began fighting with and hitting his girlfriend while she was holding their small child, at which time the victim got between them in an attempt to separate the two.

“At that point, Jake began striking her with a silver revolver type gun he was holding and at one point held it to her head and stated “I’m gonna kill you.” The victim stated that when she fell to the ground, Jake kicked her in the facial area and continued to hit her,” said Sgt. Stewart.

After speaking with the victim and determining who the suspect was, deputies and investigators went to the residence at 135 Wares Cross Road in an attempt to locate him.

“The suspect was found hiding in the yard behind the home, and as deputies were approaching him, he charged them in an aggressive manner and deputies deployed their department issued Taser at which time he was taken into custody without further incident,” said Sgt. Stewart.

Both the victim and the suspect were transported to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center for treatment and evaluation. A short time later, as the suspect was being released from the hospital and escorted by a deputy and hospital staff, he pulled away from them and began fleeing from custody. He was captured after a brief foot pursuit and then securely placed in the patrol car and transported to the Troup County Jail.

Cruz is charged with: Aggravated Assault (Family Violence Act)

False Imprisonment (Family Violence Act)

Terroristic Threats and Acts (Family Violence Act)

Battery (Family Violence Act)

Interference with Emergency Call

Tampering with Evidence

Escape

Obstruction of an Officer

News 3 is waiting on Cruz to be booked in and a mug shot.