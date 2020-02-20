1  of  38
Closings and Delays
Ga. man dies from electrical injury while at work in West Union

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Oconee County Coroner’s Office officials said a Georgia man died from an electrical injury he sustained at work Thursday in Oconee County.

According to a coroner’s office news release, a 911 call was received just before noon requesting emergency services to respond to the ITRON Plant, located at 313 N. Highway 11 in West Union.

Coroner Karl Addis said personnel at the plant, as well as first responders and EMS, tried to resuscitate the man, but were unsuccessful.

The man, identified as Ronald “Ron” Eugene Vandiver, 52, of Clarkesville, Ga., was pronounced dead just before 12:45 p.m.

Addis said Vandiver had been employed at ITRON for over 9 years and worked as a senior technician in a test lab at the facility that manufactures electrical meters.

An exam revealed that Vandiver had electrical injuries to both of his hands.

Addis said Vandiver had left his work area and collapsed in a hallway, where he had a cardiac arrest event.

His manner of death was deemed an accident.

Addis said OSHA was notified of Vandiver’s death.

