ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two Georgia murder suspects were arrested Thursday in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office booked 19-year-old Zion Chandler Richardson and 18-year-old Bryan Kemare into custody under fugitive from justice warrants.

Authorities informed deputies that a white mini cooper was heading out of Georgia into South Carolina.

Deputies learned that both men were suspects in the death of a Gwinnett County high school football player.

Deputies located the vehicle at the QuikTrip along Highway 76.

After several hours of interviewing both suspects, deputies booked both men into the Anderson County Detention Center.

The suspects are expected to be extradited back to Georgia following a judge hearing at 4 p.m.

The case remains under investigation by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office.