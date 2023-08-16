OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said that an arrest has been made regarding a theft of items from an Ulta Beaty store that took place back in June.

According to deputies, the incident happened at the Ulta Beauty location in Hartwell Village near Seneca on June 22.

Deputies said that they responded to Ulta Beauty on Saturday, June 24. According to deputies they were informed by an employee that three females came into the store during the evening hours on Thursday, June 22, and stole multiple items from the store.

Upon further investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained against Sonia Nuta, 36, of Duluth, Georgia. According to the arrest warrant, around $12,000 worth of merchandise was stolen.

Nuta was arrested and charged with shoplifting with a value of over $10,000.

Nuta was transported from the Gwinnett County (GA) Detention Center and booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Tuesday night around 9:34 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.