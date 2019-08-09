Gabby Douglas gives a preview of the Incredible Dog Challenge

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The 22nd annual Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge airs on the CW this Saturday.

Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas tried out the course with her dog, Chandler and says the competitors this year are nothing but impressive.

“I’ve got to say it was so amazing to see these high athletic dogs train and do what they love,” Douglas says. “I love watching agility… we did the mountain dog competition and [Chandler] did a pretty job without being well trained… but prior to that we were training in the house, and I was putting bars on the house and having him jump on stuff and jump off, so it was really fun!”

There are 6 events in the competition: dock diving, 30 weave up and back, freestyle flying disc, agility, fetch it and surf dog.

In the dock diving event, dogs sprint down a 40-foot stage before launching into a pool, aiming for recording breaking length as they hit the water.

In the 30 weave up and back event, two dogs weave through a 30-weave pole up-and-back course as fast as they can without missing a pole.

In the freestyle flying disc event, dog and human teams perform aerial maneuvers and tricks together.

In the dog agility course, dog and owner teams make run through a challenge course that’s made up of a variety of jumps, a-frames, tunnels and other obstacles. The fastest time wins.

In the fetch-it event, dogs run off a 40-foot stage and try to catch or knock down a bumper that hangs 4 feet above the water.

In the surf dog competition, life jacket-wearing dogs try to catch and ride a wave on their foam boards with the help of their handler.

As for her own career, Gabby Douglas already made Olympic history as the first African American to become the Individual All-Around Gymnastics Champion, and says for now she’s taking a break from gymnastics, spending time with family and her dogs.

“I am still working out, keeping active, and just been getting my feet wet in acting, entertainment and business,” she says.

The Incredible Dog Challenge is airing on the CW this Saturday, August 10th at 3:30 PM and 4:30 PM EST.

It also airs on CBS on August 31st at 2 PM.