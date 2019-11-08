Gaffney city council tables annexation vote for Veteran Nursing Facility

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Gaffney City Council tabled a petition to annex a multimillion-dollar facility for Veterans.

During the council meeting, City Administrator James Taylor asked the council to postpone the vote.

He says the city is still waiting for some paperwork from the state before they can move forward with the vote.

Leaders broke ground on the $52 million dollars nursing home for Veterans in August.

It is being built on 35 acres of land right off Hampshire Drive.

The facility will house 108 Veterans and will have space for physical, occupational and clinical therapy.

Leader say by annexing the facility into the city, they can provide the Veterans who will live there and the staff members who will work there better services.

“It means that the Gaffney Board of Public Works can provide utilities to that site,” Taylor told 7News. “Which is the real benefit for the VA nursing home.”

The first reading to annex the property will be at the December city council meeting.

The ordinance must pass 2 readings.

The Veterans nursing home was set to open in Spring 2021, but it is ahead of schedule.

Any Veteran interested in living at the facility has to meet the following requirements: