Gaffney City firefighter recovering after training accident

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Gaffney City firefighter is recovering after he was injured in a training exercise on Thursday, according to Gaffney Fire.

The firefighter was airlifted to the hospital, where he was conscious and alert. He is believed to have non life threatening injuries, according to the department on Thursday. They say he is now recovering and they “hope to see him back on duty where he belongs very soon.”

Gaffney City Fire released a statement on Facebook Friday, thanking the community and first responders:

We have been absolutely blown away by the amount of support that has been shown to us since our firefighter was injured during a training exercise yesterday afternoon. The number of calls, texts, emails, prayers and interactions via social media have been unbelievable. We cannot even begin to truly express our gratitude to each and every person. We are happy to report that the injured firefighter is recovering. While each person that has prayed and reached out has played a vital role, we want to especially thank some people and organizations individually. First, we want to thank Limestone University and their staff for their support. Specifically, Lexi Fowler who was the lifeguard assigned to assist us all week with our training exercises. Lexi, without hesitation, jumped into action and played a vital role in care prior to EMS arrival. Secondly to Lifeguard Ambulance Service of the Carolinas. Their care provided and actions taken were second to none. We also would like to thank the flight team of Regional One Air Medical as well as the medical staff of Spartanburg Medical Center. Last but not least, we would like to thank our local 911 center Cherokee County E911 for their help. Often times those behind the phones and radios go unappreciated. Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured firefighter and we are praying for a speedy recovery. We hope to see him back on duty where he belongs very soon. Please join us in sending those prayers. Gaffney City Fire

