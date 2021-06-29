Gaffney Fire Dept. welcomes accelerant-detecting K-9 to team

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Gaffney City Fire Department has added a new member to their team, and they say he will help them tremendously when it comes to investigating fires.

“Sully” is an accelerant detection K-9. He has a very strong sense of smell and the department said his nose will help to determine what may have caused a fire and whether or not it was intentionally set.

But it takes a lot of training. Every day, Sully’s handler puts out small drops of an accelerant in different places, then brings Sully in to look for it.

He’s rewarded with food every time he finds something.

Sully’s handler said he’s excited about what the dog means for their department.

“He can work a scene and he can do things that would take me hours or days, he can do it in just a matter of a few minutes,” Billy Bishop said. “He actually just makes it more of a thorough investigation and he narrows things down for us.”

The Gaffney Fire Department said there’s only a handful of dogs like Sully in the state, but the good news is Sully will be made available to any agency in Cherokee County or surrounding counties if they request him.

The department said Sully won’t only help them with investigations, but they’ll also be taking him around to schools to talk about fire safety, and they’ll use him to build better relationships with the community as well.

Sully was donated to the department by a private citizen.