Gaffney fire, PD to pick-up, deliver groceries, medication for elderly, high-risk individuals

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Gaffney Fire and Police departments said Thursday that they would be providing a prescription and grocery pickup, and delivery service, to elderly and high-risk residents in the city.

Fire and police officials said the service will help the elderly and at-risk in their community stay home.

“During tough times like we are faced with today it is government’s responsibility to assist our citizens. We want our elderly and high-risk citizens that do not have family members to assist them to stay at home and let us assist them,” Fire Chief Jamie Caggiano said.

Police Chief Chris Skinner said that “this is a difficult time for all our citizens, but our elderly are at a higher risk. It would be our pleasure to assist these folks in any way possible. Please do not hesitate to call on us if you need assistance for your prescription, food, or grocery goods.”

Any Gaffney citizen that is high-risk or elderly who need a medication prescription, or grocery picked up, and does not have a family member to assist them, call 864-489-8115.

