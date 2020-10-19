Gaffney H.S. football games canceled this week due to COVID-19 issues

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Cherokee County School District officials said Gaffney High School’s varsity and junior varsity football teams will not be taking the field until next month due to COVID-19-related issues.

According to district officials, the Gaffney High School varsity and junior varsity teams will be quarantined until Nov. 2.

Officials said there are no plans currently to reschedule games missed during that time period.

Gaffney is currently scheduled to play Fort Mill this Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Spartanburg High School on Oct. 30.