Gaffney High students start business making Braille cards

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two Gaffney High School students have started their own business making special holiday cards–and just in time for Valentine’s Day!

So, if you haven’t picked out a card for your Valentine just yet, it’s not too late. The ones made at Gaffney High school are made with love and have a very special touch.

“I love to Braille,” Kelci Thomas said.

Kelci Thomas is a senior at Gaffney High School. Recently, she and another Gaffney High student decided to start their own Braille business.

“Right now, we’re starting on the new cards for the holidays coming, like ‘Happy Easter, happy birthday,'” Josh Head said.

Josh Head is Thomas’ classmate and business partner.

The two are visually impaired, but they are using their skills to create unique cards. In fact, they’ve already made hundreds ahead of Valentine’s Day.

They call it “Braille mail.”

“The Braille, it means a lot to those people who can’t see,” Head said. “And, when you give them something that they can read, it feels like it will make them happy.”

Their goal is to put more smiles on people’s faces.

“That’s what we plan to do here: make a difference,” Head said.

Their teacher has been watching as the business takes off and said they’re having a lot of fun with it.

“It’s like a secret code,” teacher Meg Allen said. “We got so many orders that I had to have a couple of teachers come help cut and stamp.”

Allen told 7 News the two are learning important job skills and, because this particular skill is so rare, she expects their business to boom.

“You rarely ever see Braille on anything other than the ATM machine,” she said.

“No one thinks to make a Braille card,” Head added. “It’s a business that could actually go somewhere.”

Head said that’s because helping people feel loved is more important than ever before.

“To do something nice like this during struggling times, it feels good to give back and help people out,” he said.

The students plan to start making more personalized cards and hope to expand to the point where they’ll be brailling poems, bible verses, and other special messages.

If you’d like to follow the students’ “Braille Mail” journey and order some of their cards, click here or here.