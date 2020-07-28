Gaffney home destroyed in pop-up storm, family figuring out what’s next

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The wrong home at the wrong time. A destructive, summer storm has left one Gaffney family without a home. While they’re dealing with the aftermath of what the storm left behind, other homes in the area were left untouched.

Scattered belongings, water-damaged furniture and a gaping hole in the roof. That’s what’s left of Tiffaney Wyatt’s home.

“I guess the wind picked it up at the right place and ripped the whole top off,” said Gaffney Resident, Tiffaney Wyatt.

It all started during a mid-day storm Friday. A weather pattern that is no stranger to South Carolina summers. However this one, packed a punch.

“It was loud. God yes, it was loud,” Wyatt told us.

Wyatt told 7 News after the roof peeled off, water came pouring in.

“It was coming through ceiling fans, it was coming through walls. It was coming through everywhere,” Wyatt said.

Her first instinct, check on her kids.

“I just kept asking them if they’re okay,” said Wyatt.

After that, it was a mad rush to save their precious belongings.

“The only thing we were focused on is getting stuff out, everything we possibly could,” Wyatt explained.

They went for the irreplaceable things first like photos. But she told us not everything could be saved.

During all the chaos, Wyatt told us the fire department came to help.

“That was more of an isolated incident because it’s not like this mobile home sat out in the middle of the open. They had a lot of mobile homes around them, that’s the only one that had any damage,” said Gaffney Fire Department Fire Marshal, Billy Bishop.

However, Fire Marshal Billy Bishop with the Gaffney Fire Department told us Wyatt’s family pulled the short straw. The isolated storm was just that, leaving other homes undamaged.

“It hurts, it hurts my feelings just looking at it,” Wyatt said.

Even though she doesn’t know what’s next, Wyatt said she’s just happy her family is okay.

As for her family, Wyatt told us the Red Cross has offered assistance. Leaders with the Gaffney Fire Department told us they did respond to some other calls when that storm hit. However, those were for reports of cars driving through flooded roads.

You can read more about Wyatt’s story here on a Go Fund Me page created by a family member:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/wmwwfg-storm-destroyed-home?sharetype=teams&member=5118260&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook&utm_campaign=p_na%20share-sheet&rcid=b2eb98d1a81e4812a31ee5e2eff3e3b7&fbclid=IwAR3N9bpzBJ07qBcSBgDn1ZGLG9Xk6qln4VJrpVtGvzFrH2a9wHOLFOrtAkM