Gaffney man accused of trying to throw footballs with contraband over Lee Correctional fence

Photo courtesy of the South Carolina Department of Corrections

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services officials announced Friday the arrest of an Upstate man who reportedly tried to throw two footballs filled with contraband to a prisoner.

According to the SCDC news release, Rodney Tate, Jr., 21, of Gaffney, was arrested and charged with furnishing contraband to a prisoner and criminal conspiracy.

Tate reportedly tried to throw two footballs over a perimeter fence at Lee Correctional Institution that contained tobacco, a digital scale and cigar wrappers.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office assisted in Tate’s arrest.