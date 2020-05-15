Live Now
Carolina’s Family at 4PM

Gaffney man accused of trying to throw footballs with contraband over Lee Correctional fence

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of the South Carolina Department of Corrections

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services officials announced Friday the arrest of an Upstate man who reportedly tried to throw two footballs filled with contraband to a prisoner.

According to the SCDC news release, Rodney Tate, Jr., 21, of Gaffney, was arrested and charged with furnishing contraband to a prisoner and criminal conspiracy.

Tate reportedly tried to throw two footballs over a perimeter fence at Lee Correctional Institution that contained tobacco, a digital scale and cigar wrappers.

Photo courtesy of the South Carolina Department of Corrections

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office assisted in Tate’s arrest.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories