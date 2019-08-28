Gaffney man pleads guilty in killing of victim stuffed in trunk

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A Gaffney man received a 30-year prison sentence for the death of a man whose body was found stuffed in the trunk of a stolen car.

Steven Clayton Scruggs, 33, pleaded guilty Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter and several other crimes, the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in a news release.

Prosecutors say Scruggs admitted to killing Jamie Lee Miller and stuffing Miller’s body in the trunk of a car.

The 37-year-old victim was a Boiling Springs resident.

Miller died of “cardiorespiratory arrest secondary to positional asphyxia and synergistic drug intoxication,” according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say deputies found Miller bound with belt, tape and wire in the trunk of a stolen car on Parris Bridge Road in June 2018. Investigators connected the stolen car to a burglary. Prosecutors say two vehicles were missing after a home was ransacked.

Scruggs was spotted driving the second stolen vehicle days after the burglary. Prosecutors say Scruggs led a trooper on a chase with speeds reaching more than 100 miles per hour before running on foot and trying to flee in another vehicle.

Along with voluntary manslaughter, Scruggs also pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for a blue light and a drug crime.

Prosecutors say Tabitha Cook, 32, of Chesnee was in the car with Scruggs during the chase. She’s charged with accessory after the fact of a felony and misprision of a felony. Those charges are pending.

