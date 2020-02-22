1  of  72
Gaffney man charged for trafficking meth after being pulled over with small children

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Gaffney man has been charged for trafficking meth after being pulled over with three small children.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, an officer pulled over a vehicle after seeing a child standing in the rear seat of the car on W. Floyd Baker Blvd.

The officer observed a pistol in the driver’s waistband and later found meth as well as a large amount of money.

Officers obtained a search warrant to search a hotel room on Corona Drive in Gaffney. There, they found a stash of weapons and seized $2,439 in currency believed to be from illegal narcotics sales, deputies say.

They also seized 4 pistols, 1 shotgun, 2 rifles and 4 sets of digital scales.

As a result of the investigation, 37-year-old Eddie Dean Swanger Jr. was charged with trafficking meth and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

DSS took custody of the three children and vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

