Gaffney man charged with attempted murder of York Co. State Trooper

GAFFNEY, SC - A Gaffney man has been charged in with the attempted murder of a South Carolina State Trooper, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Willie Bernard Wright, 27, is accused of shooting a State Trooper after refusing to pull his vehicle over.

According to an arrest warrant, Wright failed to stop when signaled to do so by blue lights and an audible siren of a marked SC Highway Patrol vehicle in York County.

It states Wright attempted to flee by passing vehicles and disregarding traffic signals at excessive speeds, ultimately crashing his into a steel gate at the end of India Hook Road.

Wright, according to the report, exited the vehicle with a handgun and ran at the trooper while shooting at him.

The trooper was struck in the chest and had to seek emergency medical treatment.

Wright was charged Friday with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, and Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Convicted of a Violent Felony.

He has convicted of Attempted Murder on January 31st, 2013, according to a background check.

Wright was booked at the York County Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 16th Circuit Solicitor's Office.