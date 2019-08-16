Gaffney man facing murder charge after victim drowned in June, deputies said

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man is facing a murder charge after another man drowned in June.

We previously reported Cherokee County officials found the body of Justin William Cash, 35, of Gaffney, floating in the Broad River on June 14.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said Cash had been floating the river with a friend before they got separated. The friend told the coroner’s office that cash went underwater and never resurfaced.

Officials originally ruled Cash’s death as a drowning.

The sheriff’s office said a thorough investigation, with evidence from a pathologist and coroner, lead investigators to charge Christopher Chad Duncan, 34, of Gaffney, with murder.

Sheriff Steve Mueller said Duncan was arrested on Wednesday and was denied bond during a hearing on Thursday.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Officials said they did not know if Duncan was the friend Cash had been floating the river with.