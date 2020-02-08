Gaffney man killed in single-vehicle collision near his home

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Gaffney man has died after a single-vehicle collision that happened on Friday.

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says the crash happened at 4:38 p.m. near the victim’s home.

The victim was identified as Edward Patterson Wallace, 69, of ElBethel Road.

The coroner said Patterson had just left his home and was traveling south on ElBethel Road when the 2008 Nissan he was driving traveled across the center line, then off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree head-on.

Patterson was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said.

There were no immediate signs that the driver attempted to brake indicating he could have suffered a medical condition before the collision, Fowler said.

Patterson was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

An autopsy has been scheduled to assist with the investigation that is continuing by the coroner’s office.