Gaffney man receives life prison sentence for April 2020 murder of girlfriend

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Gaffney man received a life prison sentence without parole for strangling his former girlfriend to death in April 2020.

According to Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office, James Eric Spencer, now 41, pleaded guilty to murder on Oct. 29 at the Spartanburg Co. Courthouse.

We previously reported that James Eric Spencer had been charged with murder in connection with the death of Monica Vinson Shackleford.

Spencer’s prior criminal record includes convictions for shoplifting, third-degree assault & battery, grand larceny and breaking into a motor vehicle, Spartanbrug Co. solicitor’s office said.

