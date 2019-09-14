Gaffney man struck, killed by truck on Hwy 276

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has died after being struck by a truck in Mauldin on Friday.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and Mauldin Police responded to the intersection of Hwy 276 and Pinehurst Drive in reference to a pedestrian versus a truck incident at about 1:15 p.m.

38-year old Jonathan Douglas Dowdle was identified by the coroner.

He was struck by a commercial truck and was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said.

The case is still under investigation by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the Mauldin Police Department.