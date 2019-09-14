Gaffney man struck, killed by truck on Hwy 276

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has died after being struck by a truck in Mauldin on Friday.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and Mauldin Police responded to the intersection of Hwy 276 and Pinehurst Drive in reference to a pedestrian versus a truck incident at about 1:15 p.m.

38-year old Jonathan Douglas Dowdle was identified by the coroner.

He was struck by a commercial truck and was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said.

The case is still under investigation by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the Mauldin Police Department.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store