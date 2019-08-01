Gaffney men arrested in connection to York woman’s killing

Brandon Phillips. left, and Billy Ruppe, right, have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a York woman whose body was found in Laurens County (Source: Laurens County Detention Center).

LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Two Gaffney men have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a woman whose body was found in Laurens County.

According to jail records, Brandon Lee Phillips, 34, and Billy Wayne Ruppe, 53, were arrested Monday and remain in the Laurens County Detention Center.

Phillips is charged with kidnapping and accessory before the fact to a felony, while Ruppe is charged with criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact to a felony, according to jail records.

The Index Journal reports one suspect allegedly took Michelle Marie Dodge to the place where she was kidnapped.

The 27-year-old York woman was found shot in the back of the head in a wooded area off McDaniel Road in Laurens County on July 20.

Dodge’s car was found three days later in Cherokee County where the sheriff said it appeared someone tried to push the vehicle into the Broad River or set it on fire.

The Index Journal reports one of the two men allegedly helped dispose of evidence.

Laurens County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Robert Wilkie tells the newspaper that deputies are searching for another suspect in the case.

