Gaffney neighbors plan meeting with police chief after recent crimes

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Gaffney community is on edge after several reports of car break-ins and loitering in their neighborhood.

They’re so worried, in fact, they’re planning to meet with the police chief on Thursday to discuss how to stop it.

7 News learned what’s expected in that meeting.

“There are some people who are really panicking, they’re scared,” Terri Woodward said.

Terri Woodward has lived in the historic district of Gaffney for 20 years and says she’s never had any issues–until recently, when she walked outside and noticed two men going through her trash.

She quickly learned she wasn’t the only one in the area to notice unusual activity.

“My neighbor’s car was broke into. There was a man walking around my other neighbor’s house,” she said.

According to Gaffney Police, they’ve had several reports of loitering and car break-ins in the historical district, and they’re looking for a suspect.

“It’s one after the other. It’s not like it’s just one isolated case in one year,” Woodward said.

That’s why Woodward and her neighbors have scheduled a community meeting with the police chief. They’re hoping to address the recent rash of crimes and discuss what they can do to prevent it from continuing.

“I think, all in all, we just want to feel safe,” Woodward said. “You don’t want to feel like you can’t take your child outside to run out in the yard.”

Gaffney Police Chief Chris Skinner is encouraging everyone to keep their cars and homes locked.

“Put up motion lights at your home,” Chief Skinner said. “Buy a security system and cameras.”

And, most importantly, if you see something, say something as, Skinner said, it’s possible many cases have gone unreported.

“No matter how small or how big you think it is, if it’s on your mind and you think something may be wrong, call the police. They’re happy to come,” Chief Skinner said. “We don’t have crystal balls. We don’t know when stuff happens. We wish we did.”

The affected community members are hoping their meeting with the chief will spark a neighborhood watch program that deters criminals from coming to their homes.

“I love living there. I’m not going anywhere,” Woodward said. “A lot of people say I’m just going to move. I’m going to get out of that community. But, if we all move, we’re just giving in to it. So, we’re not going to do that. We’re going to come out full-force and we’re going to figure it out.”

The community meeting will be at Zakary’s in downtown Gaffney at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Chief Skinner says the police department has increased patrols in the historic district and has even started a special unit designed specifically to respond to situations like these.

If you’d like to start a neighborhood watch in your area, you’re encouraged to contact your local law enforcement agency.

“These people who do this, they’re standing up, they want their neighborhoods to be safe, and that’s the kind of people we all need,” Chief Skinner said.