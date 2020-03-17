Gaffney neighbors shop, cook meals for others amid Coronavirus outbreak

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Amid the Coronavirus crisis, people in Gaffney are practicing acts of kindness by becoming personal shoppers and chefs for those who need it.

7 News spoke with community members about why they’re going the extra mile for their neighbors.

“I knew the Coronavirus was serious, but I didn’t realize it until yesterday, in the grocery store,” Gigi Hamrick said.

Gigi Hamrick is a mother and a grandmother, and when it comes to the health and safety of those she loves, it’s a priority.

That’s why she went to the grocery store to stock up on necessities when she learned her family would be stuck inside for the next couple of weeks. But an interaction Hamrick had with a stranger at the store now has her thinking about others besides her own family.

“There was a lady in front of me, buying groceries for her family,” Hamrick said. “They added up her bill, and she put her card in to pay for her groceries and she didn’t have enough money.”

Hamrick said she made sure the woman got what she needed, and the experience opened her eyes.

“We’ve all become a little bit selfish with this virus and we’re just thinking about ourselves,” she said. “And, for those of us who are fortunate enough to go get our groceries and stay inside the comfort of our homes, there are a lot of people who can’t do that.”

That’s why Hamrick and some of her neighbors are now grocery shopping for others, making meals, and even offering to pick up laundry, medicine, and any other essential items for those who can’t or shouldn’t be out in crowded places.

“I think it’s God’s way of bringing us all together as a family,” Hamrick said.

And while they’re still taking extra precautions and practicing social distancing, they’re also practicing compassion.

“You don’t even have to go inside. You can put it on the porch and tell them you’re coming,” Hamrick said. “We all know people who need help. You can fix a meal for somebody. They don’t have to have children. They can be elderly. You can take a goody bag to a family that you know their children are home for two weeks.”

Hamrick told 7 News she hopes others will follow her lead.

“I feel like if everybody contributes and comes together, we can make this an easy process,” she said. “We just need to step out of our comfort zone and help other people.”