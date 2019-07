GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Gaffney Police officer was injured Tuesday while responded to a call for assistance.

According to the police department, the officer was headed to the intersection of W. 3rd Street and N. Logan Street when he collided with another motorist.

Both drivers were taken to an area hospital for their injuries.

The officer has been released from the hospital, police said. The condition of the other driver is unknown at this time.