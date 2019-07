Christopher Kirkland was arrested in connection to a shooting at Hot Boyz in Gaffney.

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a club shooting that happened on July 7.

The incident happened at Hot Boyz club on Cherokee Avenue.

Christopher Kirkland was arrested in Georgia on July 21, according to Gaffney Police.

He is awaiting extradition back to Gaffney to face charges.

