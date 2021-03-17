Gaffney Police Chief announces retirement effective April 1

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Gaffney Police Chief Chris Skinner has announced his retirement from the Gaffney Police Department.

Chief Skinner released a statement on Wednesday, saying his retirement will be effective April 1, 2021.

“It has been an honor for me to have served the City for over thirty years. I have had the privilege of serving as the Chief for the last three years,” the statement said. “I really appreciate the hard work and dedication of each of my officers and coworkers who have helped me to make this a better city, and I congratulate them on their hard work and accomplishments.”

