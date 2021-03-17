Gaffney Police Chief announces retirement effective April 1

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) - The FDA has recommended no one drink Real Water's alkaline water while the agency investigates several cases of hepatitis among children in the Las Vegas area.

The Food and Drug Administration became involved when it was alerted to five cases of acute non-viral hepatitis resulting in acute liver failure in infants and young children that occurred in November 2020 in the Southern Nevada Health District. All five patients were hospitalized but have since recovered.