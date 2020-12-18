Gaffney Police chief confirms officer suspended without pay, SLED investigating

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Gaffney Police Department officials confirmed one of their officers was suspended without pay on Friday.

Gaffney Police Chief Chris Skinner said the suspended officer is Sgt. Johnny Wayne Miller.

Skinner did not provide details about what led to the officer’s suspension, and said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

In July 2014, we reported that Miller was suspended without pay following his arrest on domestic violence and weapons charges.

The solicitor later dismissed both charges in 2015.