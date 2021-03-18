Gaffney Police Chief shares message ahead of retirement

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – After more than 30 years in law enforcement, Gaffney Police Chief Chris Skinner is hanging up his hat.

7 News sat down with the chief and learned more about his decision.

“I’m going to miss this place, but I’m going to be glad to be home with my family,” Chief Chris Skinner said. “I won’t have to worry about the phone ringing every night.”

Chief Skinner has spent more than 33 years in law enforcement, and, all of those years, he’s served the people of Gaffney.

“I’ve enjoyed most of it,” Skinner said. “There are things that law enforcement has to do and see that I don’t think anybody really knows about.”

His officers told 7 News he’s helped make Gaffney a better place.

They said he’s always gone above and beyond for them, and they’ll miss that.

“He’s always there for his officers. He’s always there to build them up,” Gaffney Police Officer Candice Mabry said. “He’s one of the greatest leaders I’ve ever had in my life.”

Skinner told 7 News he’d be nothing without his team.

“I can’t get on the news and tell anyone ‘I’ or ‘me,’ because it’s not me. It’s the team that works for the Gaffney City Police Department,” he said. “I’ve got people who surround me and do a good job.”

He told us his plans for life after law enforcement include more family time.

“I have a good wife who supported me and children who supported me, and now, it’s time to give back to them,” he said.

His last day with the department will be April 1st. It’s unclear at this time who will take his place.

“We all need to have open arms to him, but he’s going to have big shoes to fill,” Mabry said.

Chief Skinner has a piece of advice for whoever that person ends up being.

“There’s no bullying here,” Skinner said. “If you’re a bully, you’re not going to last. You have to make friends with the community.”

And, speaking of community, Skinner said he’ll still be around.

“Most people in the community have my phone numbers. You can still call me any time. If I can help you, I will,” he said.

He also has a message for his officers.

“I pray for them. My wife prayers for you,” he said. “Just do what you’ve got to do, do a great job, and you’ll be blessed.”

He said he’ll always be there for them, but, for now, he says his time as their chief is up.

“It’s time for me to live in peace,” Chief Skinner said.

We reported just last week that four Gaffney police officers were recently fired due to being under investigation.

Chief Skinner told 7 News that had nothing to do with his decision to leave. He said he already had plans to retire this year, no matter what.

Skinner told us he’s grateful for his time with the Gaffney Police Department and is excited for this new chapter in his life.

He said he’s hopeful the City will choose a leader who will do great things for the community that he loves and calls home.