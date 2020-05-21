Gaffney Police ID person of interest in voyeurism case reported by Limestone College

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Gaffney Police Department officials said they have identified a person of interest in a voyeurism case that was reported last October by Limestone College.

We reported earlier that Limestone College’s Campus Safety Department filed a report with police on Oct. 10, 2019.

According to the police report, campus safety officials said there had been five different video surveillance of five women’s teams using the men’s soccer locker room at the school.

A campus safety officer told police that the dates on the videos ranged from September 2012 to October 2013.

The footage reportedly showed women changing clothes and taking showers.

According to the report, the videos showed the entrance to the shower and the changing areas of the locker room.

Police were told the videos were uploaded to a porn website, and that the security division at the college was unsure who was responsible for the videos.

On Thursday, Gaffney Police said they identified Collins Brandon Murphy as a person of interest in the case.

Murphy was reportedly employed at Limestone College during the same time period the incidents occurred, as well as worked at Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia.

The following is a statement released by Limestone College:

“Limestone officials have confirmed that Collins Murphy was employed at the college from August 2012 until October 2014. Murphy was the Director of Intramural Sports and Summer Conferences.”

According to the release, after the videos that were discovered in 2014 Murphy admitted to filming and using hidden cameras in the female locker rooms and dorm rooms on the campus of Alderson Broaddus University.

He was also named in a civil lawsuit along with Alderson Broaddus in 2018.

According to the release, no criminal charges in regard to the invasion of privacy were filed in West Virginia due to the state’s Statute of Limitations.

Police said Murphy was indicted on six counts of burglary at the beginning of 2020.

Murphy, who now resides in Maryland, was later released on bond.

Gaffney Police officials told us the case remains open, but said there are currently no charges pending against Murphy.