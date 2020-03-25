Gaffney Police make special delivery to quarantined seniors

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – After hearing that Gaffney Police would deliver food during these uncertain times, a group of community members came up with an idea involving a delicious dessert.

“Usually, when we come out and visit people, it’s not a happy moment,” Investigator Michael Hadden said. “Kind of a cat-and-mouse game. Trying to figure everything out and track people down.”

Normally, Investigator Michael Hadden is out scooping up bad guys off the streets.

“Fortunately, I have a job where I’m still allowed to come to work every day,” he said.

But, now, part of his job includes helping dish out treats.

“Between investigating cases and stuff like that, it’s actually kind of taking a break from that, you know what I mean? Going out and giving a helping hand and seeing a smiling face,” he said.

Because of the Coronavirus outbreak, many people are counting on Gaffney police officers, like Hadden, to help them get what they need.

More importantly, though, community members are worried about those they love who are frozen in place inside assisted living facilities.

“They’re not getting any visitors right now, and I’m sure a lot of them don’t understand why they’re not getting any visitors,” Hadden said.

So, the community decided to do something special. They called on Gaffney’s finest dessert detectives, who attempted to locate some key ingredients for a super secret sundae investigation.

Our 7 News crew was first on scene for the officer-involved scooping at the Peachtree Centre in Gaffney, where they found probable cause to include toppings.

We were not allowed inside for the ice cream quarantine, but our sources told us residents enjoyed their sweet surprise.

Hadden told 7 News it’s a case he won’t easily forget.

“A small act of kindness may have brought a lot of happiness to these people today and take their mind off of the fact that they’re not getting visitors and they’re not getting to do the routine, everyday thing that they’re used to doing,” he said.

Gaffney Police will be delivering food and medicine to the elderly and anyone with a compromised immune system during these times. If you need help, click here.

The community raised more than $1,000 in less than a week to make the special ice cream delivery possible.