GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are responding to a shooting in Gaffney.

According to dispatch officials, police and EMS responded to a shooting call at 202 Rodgers Street at 6:28 p.m. Thursday.

Details are limited at this time. There is no word yet on the extent of injuries.

A 7News crew is on scene.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.