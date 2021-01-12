Gaffney police urges residents to lock car doors after a series of car break-ins

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Over the weekend, Gaffney Police Department (GPD) made a post on Facebook urging residents to hide their items and lock their doors. This comes after officers responded to a series of car break-ins.

GPD Facebook Post

Within the past two weeks, officers responded to calls on two different occasions about a series of car break-ins from neighborhoods on the east side of Gaffney.

The most recent series happened on Granite Drive where officers said the suspects went around checking car doors, rummaging through those that were unlocked and searching for valuables.

Officers said this is a crime of opportunity and urge residents to protect themselves from being the next victim.

“They’re going into cars that are unlocked and trying to grab anything they can grab that’s of value. We’re asking people to lock their vehicles and take their valuables out of their car. Just to not make it easy for these guys to get their items,” Maj.Ronald Ramsey said.

Officers say most, if not all, of the vehicles doors that were broken into were left unlocked.

The Gaffney Police Department urges anyone who sees anything suspicious in their neighborhood to call 911.