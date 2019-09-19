Gaffney soldier critically hurt overseas, Carolina’s Family steps up

A soldier from Gaffney was injured in an accident overseas and is in stable but critical condition.

Now, his mother is trying her best to be by his side.

7 News talked with her about the help she’s received from Carolina’s Family.

“As a mom, just seeing your children accomplishing what they’ve always wanted to do, it’s just such a fulfillment that you can’t explain,” Nikki Trowell said.

Nikki Trowell told 7 News her son, William Proctor, always knew he wanted to be a soldier.

“He loves the environment. He loves the brotherhood,” she said.

He followed his dreams, but Trowell never expected to get the knock on her door, saying her son had been run over by an Army fuel truck in Italy.

“It’s very tormenting–the anticipation,” she said.

Trowell told 7 News her son’s pelvis, spleen and bladder were crushed. He also has two broken arms and chest trauma.

Proctor is now in a medically-induced coma while doctors in Germany operate.

“He’s never let me down. Never let me down,” she said. “I’ve always been able to depend on him. He’s just my rock. He’s always there for me.”

And that’s why Trowell wants to be there for him.

“Just wanting to see him. I just need to touch him, hold him,” she said.

But she doesn’t have the money for a plane ticket.

That’s where Proctor’s friend, Kevin Stamper, stepped in, starting a fundraiser to help get Trowell to her son.

“I’m pretty sure that would be the first thing he would like to see when he wakes up. I just felt like it was my duty. I’ve got to do this for him. He’s basically my brother,” Stamper said. “You go through something like that, the first person you want to call is your mom.”

The fundraiser has been more successful than Stamper ever imagined, raising more than $6,000 in one day. And, now, Trowell will get to see her son very soon.

“I don’t even know if I have a word,” she said. “It’s overwhelming. Just so much joy.”

The family tells me the leftover money will be used to cover the rest of Trowell’s travel expenses and to take care of Proctor’s four siblings while their mother is out of the country.