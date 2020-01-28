Gaffney teen accused of killing 8-year-old girl appears in court

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The suspect in a Gaffney shooting that took the life of an 8-year-old girl nearly three years ago was in court on Monday for a bond hearing.

7 News spoke with the mom of that little girl about why she believes he shouldn’t walk free.

“It’s the hardest thing to ever go through,” Kara Wilson said. “As a family, we’ve endured so much. It’s been three years now, so a long time.”

August 20, 2017 seems like an eternity ago for Kara Wilson. It’s the day, she said, changed her life forever.

“Every day, we re-live it over and over,” she said.

Her 8-year-old daugther, Kamryn Bradley, was shot and killed while sitting on a couch inside a family member’s home on West Buford Street in Gaffney. A 15-year-old named Donald Martin was arrested and charged with her murder.

“She was the life of everything. Everybody loved her. She made an impact, definitely,” Wilson said. “She was just an overall likable, lovable child.”

And, most of all, Wilson said, she hates that her daughter’s innocent life ended in such a violent way.

“She’s no longer able now to reach her fullest potential,” she said.

Nearly three years after the tragedy, Wilson faced her daughter’s accused killer in court–now 18 years old–and a man she believes is capable of killing more innocent people if he’s released.

“The gun that was used in this event had been used in four other events,” 7th Circuit Solicitor, Barry Barnette, said. “He’s been identified as the shooter in this event; therefore, I think he’s highly dangerous to this community.”

Martin’s attorney said he believes Martin would not be a threat to society. The attorney said if Martin was released, he would be closely monitored, and he already has a job lined up.

Nearly 20 people showed up to court on Monday to support Martin; but Wilson is hopeful his bond will be denied, leaving him behind bars and leaving her family with a peace of mind.

“It’s our prayer and hope that he’s not released back out in the community to do some of these same actions,” she said.

If Martin is released, Wilson said she’d be worried for other families like her own.

“I would be heartbroken, devastated. I would feel unsafe. I’m sure my family would feel unsafe as well,” she said. “I just want her legacy and life to be remembered as someone special. A special child that will always be remembered and loved.”

No official ruling was made on Martin’s bond status on Monday.

The judge said she will review everything presented in court and will release an order through the solicitor’s office as soon as possible. When we have that information, we’ll be sure to update you here.