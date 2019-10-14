Gaffney woman facing attempted murder charges after shooting man in chest, deputies say

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Cherokee County deputies arrested a woman who they said shot a man in the chest Monday morning.

Deputies responded at about 8:09 a.m. to the 100 block of West Lane in Gaffney for a reported shooting.

When deputies arrived on scene, Joyce Ann Hall, 49, of Gaffney, told them she had fired a “warning shot” at a man who she knew was looking for her husband, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hall told deputies she went into an RV and got a .22 caliber pistol after she had a fight with the victim, deputies said. She said she then shot a “warning shot” at the victim.

The victim told deputies he drove away from the scene and had his friends take him to Gaffney Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

The hospital contacted the sheriff’s office to let them know they were treating a man with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the sheriff’s office. The man was then transported to Spartanburg Regional for additional treatment.

Deputies said they obtained an arrest warrants for Hall for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Hall was arrested and booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center at about 11:15 a.m.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Investigator Lieutenant Christopher Parnell at (864) 489-4722 ext. 117 or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 274-6372.