Gaffney woman raises awareness after losing dad in house fire

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – While this time of year brings cooler temperatures, it also brings more house fires.

That’s why fire officials in Gaffney are sharing some tips with Carolina’s Family to keep you safe while you’re trying to get warm.

7 News spoke with those fire officials and a Gaffney woman who lost a loved one due to a heating-related fire.

“It was as if I went into a state of shock, because I just couldn’t believe it–because it should’ve never happened,” Deborah McCluney said.

That’s how Deborah McCluney felt when she learned her father’s home caught fire, with him inside.

It happened on Christmas Eve last year and, sadly, McCluney lost her father, who she said was her best friend.

“I was a daddy’s girl,” she said. “I knew I was a daddy’s girl, but I didn’t realize how much of a daddy’s girl until I lost him.”

McCluney told 7 News she and her dad did everything together and shared a love for animals.

“He had a cat house built out of wood and he had it on the corner of his front porch, and he always kept a heat lamp in there, so that they wouldn’t be cold and they could get in there,” she said.

On Christmas Eve last year, that heat lamp fell and was pulling too much energy from a drop cord already full of Christmas decorations.

“He had too much plugged in,” McCluney said.

Fire officials told 7 News they see an uptick in things like this during this time of year. They also see things like space heaters being too close to combustible material and chimneys that haven’t been properly inspected.

Gaffney Fire Marshal Billy Bishop says the ultimate life-saver is a smoke detector.

“We respond to a lot of fires–whether they involve injuries, fatalities, or just a regular fire–where people don’t have smoke alarms,” Bishop said. “We say all the time ‘There is no good reason why anybody should not have a smoke alarm.”

McCluney agreed and now has a message for others.

“People really do not need to plug into drop cords,” McCluney said. “They don’t need to try and make things work, because you don’t need to take anything for granted, thinking it’s going to be okay, because you just never know. One little spark or one little wire can cost you a lot. It can cost you everything.”

Those at the Gaffney Fire Department are encouraging folks to change the batteries in your smoke detectors, if you haven’t already done so for Daylight Saving Time.

If you don’t have working smoke detectors in your home, the Gaffney Fire Department will install them for free. Click here to learn more.