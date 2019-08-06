Gaffney woman receives prison time for drug crimes

Breaking News
Chaniety Deena Walker (Source: Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

CHEROKEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) —  A Gaffney woman received a 15-year sentence after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine and distribution of the drug near a school or park.

Chaniety Deena Walker, 39, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of trafficking methamphetamine, third-offense distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine within a half-mile of a school or park and possession of a controlled substance, the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in a news release. 

Prosecutors say Walker had or sold illegal drugs on three occasions between October 2017 and November 2018.

Walker sold meth to an informant with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office last November — three days before the drug was also found on her during a traffic stop, according to the solicitor’s office.

Walker’s criminal history includes second-degree burglary, breach of trust and several convictions for drug crimes.

