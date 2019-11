Michael Almond was arrested for DUI and Reckless Driving. (Photo: gamecocksonline)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The backup punter for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks has been arrested for DUI and reckless driving.

Michael Almond was arrested Saturday morning and is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

According to online records, his bond has been set at 1,093.88.

