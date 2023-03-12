COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) The undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks are returning to the big dance!

The Gamecocks (32-0) were selected Sunday as the No. 1 overall seed in the 2023 NCAA women’s tournament. Head Coach Dawn Staley and the team will face No. 16 seed Norfolk State (26-6) in Greenville Region 1 on Friday.

South Carolina will play its first two rounds inside Colonia Life Arena. If they advance, the ladies have an opportunity to return to the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in downtown Greenville for the Sweet 16 and Elite 8.

After winning the 2023 SEC Tournament, the Gamecocks made their 12th NCAA Tournament bid in as many seasons. They are the heavy favorite to win the NCAA title.

The Gamecocks are seeking a second consecutive NCAA championship title after beating UConn 64-49 in the 2022 finals.