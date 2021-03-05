Gamecocks top Mercer in game one of home series

COLUMBIA,S.C. (Gamecocks Athletics/WSPA) – The University of South Carolina baseball team opened its three-game series against Mercer with a 5-1 win Friday night at Founders Park.
 
Each team had six hits on the night, but the Gamecocks had three of the extra-base variety, including a two-run home run from Braylen Wimmer in the fourth, his fourth of the season. Mercer answered with a run in the fourth, but Carolina responded with two in the fifth on an RBI single by Andrew Eyster and a bases loaded hit by pitch to Colin Burgess.


The scoring ended in the seventh as David Mendham drove in Wes Clarke with a sacrifice fly to center.
 
Thomas Farr picked up the win for the Gamecocks, striking out five and allowing six hits and a run with three walks in 5.1 innings pitched. Andrew Peters came on and did not allow a hit in 2.2 innings of relief, striking out five. Jack Mahoney pitched a perfect ninth as the Gamecocks moved to 8-0 on the year.
 
Eyster had two hits to lead the Carolina offense, while Clarke scored two runs and Wimmer drove in a pair.

