GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The now 30-0, number 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks defeated Arkansas 93 to 66 on Friday’s first game of the day.

The Gamecocks drew a great crowd as the hometown team.

Many were waiting in line Friday morning well before doors opened.

Fans say coming to watch the defending national champions was something they couldn’t pass up.

One thing was definitely in common with Gamecock fans in attendance, they all wanted to see a South Carolina win.

“Victories! Victories, to play their game and to win.” Carolina fans, John and Susan Thompson said.

“All the way! They are going to win it all, then go to the national championship and win it,” said Carolina fans, Dana White and Regail Dewberry.

Beth Paul, general manager at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, said it was great to see so much team spirit for all teams competing in Greenville.

“It’s amazing,” Paul said. “We have fans from all over the Southeast and all the teams travel so well and are so passionate about their teams. If they aren’t here watching basketball, they are generally out downtown at bars, restaurants, and our hotels. It is really exciting to be able to impact the community in such a positive way.”

The crowd was loud to cheer on the home state team. South Carolina’s head coach says her team definitely had a home court advantage playing just under two hours from Columbia.

“Greenville is a great city,” South Carolina Head Coach Dawn Staley said. “It is fan friendly, and we must think of people who come to the games. Outside the games they can get great food here, walk around. It is a beautiful city that wants more sporting events.”

The Gamecocks will play on Saturday at 4:30pm.

The championship game of the SEC women’s basketball tournament will be played on Sunday at 3pm