As Garrett Riley enters his first season as Clemson’s offensive coordinator, he likes what he has seen from quarterback Cade Klubnik, despite the fact that the sophomore QB has just one career start in a Tigers uniform.

Last season, Klubnik played 224 snaps, completed 61-100 passes for 599 yards with 1 touchdown & 2 interceptions while also adding 139 yards rushing & 2 TD’s.