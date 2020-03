CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) – Garth Brooks has rescheduled his upcoming stadium concerts, including his May show in Charlotte.

According to a news release, Brooks’ show at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte was scheduled for May 2.

The show has now been rescheduled for June 13.

According to the release, all tickets will be honored.

“Like so many people right now, I just want to get back to what I do. Knowing these shows are eventually going to happen makes me happy,” Brooks said.