ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Fire Department officials said crews are on-scene of a gas leak on Hillandale Road.

According to a fire department Twitter post, Battalion 1 companies and Hazmat 11 are at the scene on Hillandale Road, which crosses Springdale and Kenilworth roads.

Fire officials said approximately 2 inches of line has been cut and the gas company is headed to the scene.