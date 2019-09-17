Gas prices expected to jump following attack on Saudia Arabia oil facilities

(WSPA) — Recent attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia could cause gas prices to increase 10 to 25 cents per gallon.

AAA Carolinas said drone attacks on two facilities interrupted about six percent of the global supply and took 5.7 million crude barrels per day off the market.

As of Tuesday, AAA reports the average gas price in South Carolina was about $2.26. North Carolina’s average gas price was about $2.37.

“It is too early to know the full impact on pump prices in the Carolinas,” Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson, said in a news release. “What we do know is that Carolinians can expect local pump prices to start to increase this week. The jump could be as much as a quarter over the course of this month.”

Gas prices across the nation are available at www.gasprices.aaa.com.