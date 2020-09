CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Due to the high increase in demand of gas ahead of Hurricane Laura, Triple AAA reports an increase of about 5 cents in prices.

Prices should trend down as oil production facilities reopen in Texas.

Here are the average prices (for regular gas) per gallon, according to Gas Buddy website:

Georgia – $20.25

North Carolina – $2.120

South Carolina – $1.985

Click here to compare all state averages.