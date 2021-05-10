Gas prices rise in SC, AAA warns trend could continue but advises against ‘panic buying’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline could mean paying more at the pump in South Carolina. A spokesperson with AAA Carolinas told 7 News, gas prices are already higher than last month in the state and they’re forecasted to keep going up.

A worrisome day on the road for some drivers in South Carolina, especially ones that spend a lot of time in a truck like Dallas Harmon.

“I was trying to pump yesterday and there was yellow tape on two whole gas stations right by my house,” said Upstate Resident, Dallas Harmon.

Audrey Tate Smith is only putting ten bucks in her tank at a Spartanburg gas station.

“People ain’t going to be able to travel to work or nowhere,” Spartanburg Resident, Audrey Tate Smith told us.

Then, there’s Barbara Tan.

“My husband had asked, go ahead and top off the car so he can get to and from work but I also needed some fuel for keeping up with the grass and household stuff,” said Barbara Tan.

It’s all because gas prices in the state have gone up and a spokesperson for AAA Carolinas told 7 News, they could climb higher.

South Carolina’s gas price average increased by 7 cents on the week, currently sitting at $2.67. This is 9 cents more expensive than last month and $1.10 more expensive than a year ago.

“We’re in pretty good shape but we have seen the prices go up a little bit and just like the national average, I’m sure we’ll continue to see them go up a little bit more until they get that main pipeline going again,” said Spokesperson with AAA Carolinas, Ernie King.

Ernie King with AAA Carolinas wants to remind drivers and consumers, this is expected to be temporary. Gerald Moore hopes that is the case. He’s a small business owner that spends a lot of time behind the wheel.

“It’s going to impact me, but how is it going to impact me and getting a plan for it,” said Small Business Owner, Gerald Moore.

A plan is what Tate Smith already has. That’s preparing for less time in the car until prices go down.

Something King really wants to remind drivers in South Carolina is to not panic buy right now when you read all this. Adding, that could just add to a potential shortage and higher costs.

You can find a list of tips King told 7 News can help conserve fuel, below:

• Plan ahead to accomplish multiple errands in one trip, and whenever possible avoid high-traffic times of day.

• If you own more than one car, use the most fuel-efficient model that meets the needs of any given journey.

• Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car. Minimize your use of roof racks and remove special carriers when not in use. It takes more fuel to accelerate a heavier car, and the reduction in fuel economy is greater for small cars than for larger models.

• Minimize your use of air conditioning. Even at highway speeds, open windows have less effect of fuel economy than the engine power required to operate the air conditioning compressor.

• In hot weather, park in the shade or use a windshield sunscreen to lessen heat buildup inside the car. This reduces the need for air conditioning (and thus fuel) to cool down the car.