Gas prices spike in South Carolina, expected to increase closer to $3 per gallon

UPSTATE, S.C. (WSPA) – Prices at the gas pump have increased within the past several weeks and may continue to rise. Gas prices have went up by $0.22 from mid-February until now.

The average cost of one gallon of regular gas in South Carolina sits at $2.54. Last year at this time gas was 2.09 cents per gallon.

What’s causing the price increase? Tiffany Wright, spokesperson with AAA Carolinas, said the spike can be attributed to a number of factors.

With the world opening back up travel has increased along with the demand for fuel. Another reason was the impact the Texas ice storm had on oil production causing prices to soar.

Wright said you might want to prepare for prices to climb even higher.

“A lot of people have asked ‘Hey, are we going to see three dollar gas soon?’ I’d like to say that we won’t see that but never say never because there’s a good chance that we might see three dollar gas as we approach memorial day,” Wright said.

Data shows the overall price of gas is cheaper in South Carolina than in North Carolina and prices in Greenville beat those in Spartanburg.

